Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2022

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (CVE:GOMGet Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 29200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.89 million and a PE ratio of -1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12.

Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM)

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Greenwood Precious Metals project consisting of the Lexington and Golden Crown properties located in the Greenwood mining division of south-central British Columbia, Canada; and Boundary Falls property consisting of three mineral claims and the May Mac mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

