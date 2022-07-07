Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) were down 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $90.43 and last traded at $90.58. Approximately 2,593 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 428,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.26.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOPE. StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.44.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $244.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $90,370.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,896.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth $216,000. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,742 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after buying an additional 54,522 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth $440,000. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.