Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Buys Shares of 2,935 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,935 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in NIKE by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 154,759 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,799,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 90,350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,010 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,713,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $104.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $164.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.53 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.62 and a 200 day moving average of $131.20.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,735 shares of company stock valued at $4,728,515. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. KGI Securities cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. HSBC lowered their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wedbush lowered their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

