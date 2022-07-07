Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Has $436,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 250.6% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 710,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,946,000 after purchasing an additional 508,168 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 520.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 426,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,804,000 after acquiring an additional 358,064 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 719.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 244,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,922,000 after acquiring an additional 214,351 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,231,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,268,000 after acquiring an additional 148,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 457,868.8% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 146,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,068,000 after acquiring an additional 146,518 shares in the last quarter.

IJJ opened at $94.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.47 and a 200-day moving average of $104.99. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.89 and a 52-week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

