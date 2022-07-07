Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Invests $10.99 Million in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 218,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,993,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,902,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 588,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,636,000 after purchasing an additional 41,421 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $24,601,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 395,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,921,000 after purchasing an additional 21,676 shares during the period. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $19,078,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Shares of JAAA opened at $48.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.98. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $51.40.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.