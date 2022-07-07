Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Invests $522,000 in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Markel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Markel by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in Markel by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in Markel by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Markel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKL shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Markel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,525.00.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,306.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,887,262. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony F. Markel purchased 80 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,305.14 per share, with a total value of $104,411.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,621. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 208 shares of company stock valued at $272,649 over the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKL stock opened at $1,300.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,330.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,324.18. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.74. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,175.35 and a twelve month high of $1,519.24.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.79 by ($5.46). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Markel had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 72.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

