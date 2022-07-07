Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $352.33 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.