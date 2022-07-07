Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Takes Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 758 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $73.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROST. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global cut shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.73.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

