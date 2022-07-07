Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 108,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,000. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 82.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 263.9% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 65.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $33.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.93. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $43.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

