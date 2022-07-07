Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,448,100 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the May 31st total of 4,498,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,409,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) stock opened at $12.58 on Thursday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $55.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average is $25.68.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) is an investment vehicle that enables investors to gain access and exposure to Bitcoin in the form of a security without the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping Bitcoin directly. The company was founded on September 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

