Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.57

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.57 and traded as low as $20.20. Green Brick Partners shares last traded at $21.25, with a volume of 382,504 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GRBK. B. Riley downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.47.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.35. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 27.96%. The firm had revenue of $393.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRBK. JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 105.4% during the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 971,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,198,000 after purchasing an additional 498,638 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 216.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 418,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 285,885 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at $3,583,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at $3,308,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $4,916,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.