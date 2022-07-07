Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.61

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.61 and last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Greencore Group from GBX 175 ($2.12) to GBX 130 ($1.57) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.29.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

