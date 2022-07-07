Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.44

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.44 and last traded at $27.35, with a volume of 35592 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.69.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. Grupo Financiero Banorte had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.5109 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Grupo Financiero Banorte’s previous dividend of $0.60. Grupo Financiero Banorte’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.52%.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GBOOY)

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers time and demand deposits; car, payroll, consumer, and corporate loans; mortgages; and debit and credit cards. It also provides medical, personal accident, and life insurance products; and retirement fund management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.