Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOY) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.50

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 230 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.24.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Inbursa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers mortgage, automotive, SME, and personal credits; accounts and investment products; credit cards; and car, lifetime, medical expenses, damage, and other insurance products.
