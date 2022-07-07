Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Declares $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE:GOF opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.17. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $22.06.

In other news, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $228,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,881 shares in the company, valued at $490,984.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOF. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $207,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 24.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 100,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 29,333 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

