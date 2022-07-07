H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.10-$4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

FUL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of FUL stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.46. 215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.29. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $57.39 and a 1-year high of $81.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.61.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.96%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, Director Trangsrud Teresa J. Rasmussen bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.20 per share, with a total value of $58,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $97,802.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in H.B. Fuller stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of H.B. Fuller worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

