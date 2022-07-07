H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYTD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.00

Shares of H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYTD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 669 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06.

Get H-CYTE alerts:

H-CYTE Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HCYTD)

H-CYTE, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers various treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders in the United States. The company develops and implements treatment options in autologous cellular therapy to treat chronic lung disorders. It has a product supply agreement with Rion, LLC to develop and distribute a biologic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H-CYTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H-CYTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.