Hamster (HAM) Achieves Market Cap of $4.49 Million

Hamster (HAM) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 7th. During the last seven days, Hamster has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Hamster coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Hamster has a total market capitalization of $4.49 million and $130,285.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00134318 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.24 or 0.00729811 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00016213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00034124 BTC.

Hamster Coin Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Hamster Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

