Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Acquires 5,000 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation makes up about 1.2% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned about 0.11% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $9,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 177.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 53,952 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 96,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 26.1% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 637,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,774,000 after purchasing an additional 132,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 130.2% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WAL shares. Wedbush lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.75.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey acquired 2,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.57 per share, with a total value of $147,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,181.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have bought 7,150 shares of company stock valued at $549,224 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAL traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.04. 3,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,548. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $68.42 and a 1 year high of $124.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 41.03%. The business had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.