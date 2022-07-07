Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Decreases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 319,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,964,000 after acquiring an additional 30,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

BABA traded up $4.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.74. 461,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,173,332. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $335.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $216.60.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. Truist Financial raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Benchmark lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

