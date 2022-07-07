Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Decreases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.41.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total transaction of $24,432,625.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,493,049 shares in the company, valued at $31,914,812,113.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,048,829 shares of company stock valued at $328,740,043. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $328.69. 26,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $332.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $303.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.79.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.