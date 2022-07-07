Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Grows Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Clean Harbors comprises about 2.0% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $16,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 656.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLH. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $128.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.88.

CLH stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.16. 2,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,266. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.30 and its 200 day moving average is $97.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.54. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.56 and a 52-week high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,265.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.35 per share, with a total value of $176,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,223,374. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors (Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.