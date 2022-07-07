Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $3.83 Million Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lessened its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in IAA were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 78,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 251.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IAA traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $63.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.47.

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. IAA had a return on equity of 106.58% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $557.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. IAA’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IAA. Barrington Research raised IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

