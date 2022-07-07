Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Lowers Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lowered its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in NetEase were worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTES. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 1,423.5% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on NTES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Macquarie assumed coverage on NetEase in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NetEase in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

NetEase stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.64. The stock had a trading volume of 65,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,446. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.62 and a 12 month high of $118.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.36.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $6.73. The company had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 18.56%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

