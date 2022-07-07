Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Lowers Stock Position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lowered its position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned about 0.29% of Heska worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 1,944.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Heska by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSKA traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $97.68. 14 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 5.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.35 and a beta of 1.58. Heska Co. has a 52 week low of $79.96 and a 52 week high of $275.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.47.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.32 million. Heska had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. Heska’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

HSKA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Heska from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heska currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.20.

Heska Profile (Get Rating)

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

