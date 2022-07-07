Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 19,000 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $8,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Teradyne by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $571,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Teradyne by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $625,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

TER traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.16. 23,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,614. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.96. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.97 and a 1-year high of $168.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TER. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.78.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

