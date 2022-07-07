Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 2,000 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,609 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FRC shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.29.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded up $2.79 on Thursday, hitting $151.36. 4,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,383. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $133.37 and a one year high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

