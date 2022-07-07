Hathor Trading Down 3.7% Over Last Week (HTR)

Hathor (HTR) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000538 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hathor has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hathor has a market capitalization of $27.73 million and approximately $625,424.00 worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00121018 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004527 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.79 or 0.00764367 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00033233 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 909,229,024 coins and its circulating supply is 233,284,024 coins. The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

