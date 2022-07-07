Head-To-Head Analysis: Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) & MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT)

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) and MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ginkgo Bioworks and MiNK Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ginkgo Bioworks 1 1 5 0 2.57 MiNK Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Ginkgo Bioworks presently has a consensus price target of $7.14, indicating a potential upside of 138.85%. MiNK Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,389.36%. Given MiNK Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MiNK Therapeutics is more favorable than Ginkgo Bioworks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.9% of Ginkgo Bioworks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ginkgo Bioworks and MiNK Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ginkgo Bioworks N/A -15.64% -9.39% MiNK Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ginkgo Bioworks and MiNK Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ginkgo Bioworks $313.84 million 16.93 -$1.83 billion N/A N/A MiNK Therapeutics $690,000.00 68.58 -$30.21 million N/A N/A

MiNK Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ginkgo Bioworks.

Summary

MiNK Therapeutics beats Ginkgo Bioworks on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ginkgo Bioworks (Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks has a partnership with Selecta Biosciences, Inc. to develop ImmTOR technology platform. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About MiNK Therapeutics (Get Rating)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials. The company was formerly known as AgenTus Therapeutics, Inc. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Agenus Inc.

