Head to Head Review: Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) versus Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL)

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) and Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Alico and Edible Garden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alico 54.86% 0.01% 0.01% Edible Garden N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Alico and Edible Garden’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alico $108.56 million 2.45 $34.86 million $7.56 4.65 Edible Garden N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alico has higher revenue and earnings than Edible Garden.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.7% of Alico shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Alico shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Alico and Edible Garden, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alico 0 0 1 0 3.00 Edible Garden 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alico presently has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.25%. Given Alico’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alico is more favorable than Edible Garden.

Summary

Alico beats Edible Garden on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alico Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alico, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets. The Land Management and Other Operations segment owns and manages land in Collier, Glades, and Hendry Counties; and leasing of land for recreational and grazing purposes, conservation, and mining activities. As of September 30, 2021, it had 83,000 acres of land situated in eight counties in Florida, which include the Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, and Polk. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

Edible Garden Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder. The company sells its products to various regional and national supermarkets. Edible Garden AG Incorporated was founded in 2020 and is based in Belvidere, New Jersey.

