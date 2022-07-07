Head-To-Head Review: Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) and Modiv (NYSE:MDV)

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) and Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.9% of Duke Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Duke Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Modiv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Duke Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Modiv pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Duke Realty pays out 41.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Duke Realty has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Duke Realty and Modiv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duke Realty $1.11 billion 19.83 $852.90 million $2.69 21.20 Modiv $36.22 million 3.32 -$440,000.00 N/A N/A

Duke Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Modiv.

Profitability

This table compares Duke Realty and Modiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duke Realty 93.39% 17.47% 10.26% Modiv -26.14% -4.52% -2.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Duke Realty and Modiv, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duke Realty 0 5 5 0 2.50 Modiv 0 0 3 0 3.00

Duke Realty currently has a consensus target price of $59.60, suggesting a potential upside of 4.49%. Modiv has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.86%. Given Modiv’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Modiv is more favorable than Duke Realty.

Summary

Duke Realty beats Modiv on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

About Modiv

Modiv Inc., (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases. The Company's goal is to generate current income for investors and long-term capital appreciation in the value of its properties.

