Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Hits Market Cap of $5.28 Billion

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 7th. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00092829 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00026453 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000570 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00017046 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001478 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00258931 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00043350 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.