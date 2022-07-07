Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Hits Market Cap of $5.28 Billion

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 7th. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002197 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00092829 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00026453 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000570 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00017046 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001478 BTC.
- XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000299 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00258931 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00043350 BTC.
Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “
Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.
