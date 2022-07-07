Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.85-$10.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.35 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on HELE. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. CL King reduced their price objective on Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut Helen of Troy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Helen of Troy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $169.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $149.03 and a 12-month high of $256.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.39 and its 200 day moving average is $201.71.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $582.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.45 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 10.06%. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 47.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 9.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 4.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period.

About Helen of Troy (Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.