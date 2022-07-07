Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.31

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.31 and traded as low as C$0.26. Hemostemix shares last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 10,604 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$16.72 million and a PE ratio of -1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.23.

Get Hemostemix alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas Smeenk sold 300,000 shares of Hemostemix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.31, for a total value of C$93,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,149,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$357,033.14.

Hemostemix Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions. The company develops cell therapy products from the patient's own blood, which is a non-invasive source of therapeutic cells. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia in Canada and the United States, as well as for the treatment of heart and peripheral arterial diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.