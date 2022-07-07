Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,154.83

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,154.83 ($13.98) and traded as low as GBX 976 ($11.82). Henderson Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,022 ($12.38), with a volume of 7,984 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,150.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,250.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.77, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £82.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a GBX 7 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. Henderson Opportunities Trust’s payout ratio is 460.53%.

In other Henderson Opportunities Trust news, insider Harry Morgan acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,180 ($14.29) per share, with a total value of £8,260 ($10,002.42).

Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT)

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

