Highland Global Allocation Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:HGLB)

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

NASDAQ:HGLB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.79. 371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,345. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $10.87.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGLB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 60.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 29,826 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund in the first quarter worth $133,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 372.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 44,622 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund in the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund in the first quarter worth $350,000.

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

