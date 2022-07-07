HighMark Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CELU. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Starr International Co. Inc. bought a new position in Celularity in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,240,000. C V Starr & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Celularity in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,120,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Celularity in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Celularity in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CELU opened at $3.98 on Thursday. Celularity Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.80.

Celularity ( NASDAQ:CELU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.25). Celularity had a negative net margin of 330.93% and a negative return on equity of 136.80%. The business had revenue of $5.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celularity Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CELU shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Celularity in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

