HighMark Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) by 170.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

ASPN stock opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.03. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $65.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.16.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.12). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 38.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASPN shares. Cowen upped their target price on Aspen Aerogels to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Benchmark set a $36.00 price objective on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, June 20th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

