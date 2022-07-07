HighMark Wealth Management LLC Has $75,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,390,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,423,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,451,000 after purchasing an additional 300,864 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,685,000 after buying an additional 5,742,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,702,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,804,000 after buying an additional 77,264 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,580,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,752,000 after buying an additional 18,959 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,295,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 75,309 shares of company stock worth $5,512,357. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $76.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $76.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.59.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

