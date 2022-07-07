HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Up to $23.31

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.31, but opened at $24.47. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $24.84, with a volume of 732 shares.

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their target price on HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 78.78 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average of $23.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.19). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $92.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

In related news, CFO Steven W. Tholen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.65 per share, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $246,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,837,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,443,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 140.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 165,665 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,464,000. 14.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

