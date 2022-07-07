Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,500 ($30.27) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,900 ($35.12) to GBX 1,900 ($23.01) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,416.67 ($29.26).

Shares of HIK stock opened at GBX 1,682.50 ($20.37) on Monday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of GBX 1,459.50 ($17.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,703 ($32.73). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,673.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,920.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of £3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,129.19.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

