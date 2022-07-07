Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.02

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 16884 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $363.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Hillman Solutions’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 12,347,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $123,477,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,589,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,898,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leary Dan O purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $104,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,207 shares in the company, valued at $179,813.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000.

About Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

