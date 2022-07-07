Hive (HIVE) Price Tops $0.45 on Top Exchanges

Hive (HIVE) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. In the last week, Hive has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00002210 BTC on major exchanges. Hive has a total market capitalization of $199.90 million and approximately $5.47 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000328 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000221 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002558 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 441,989,211 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

