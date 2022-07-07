Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.06

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 170993 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.
A number of analysts recently commented on HCMLY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 55 to CHF 58 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 45 to CHF 50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 57 to CHF 58 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 43 to CHF 42 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86.
About Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)
Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.
