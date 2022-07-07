Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Short Interest Update

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 860,600 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the May 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 224,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 5,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $284,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 4,492.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 348,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,483,000 after buying an additional 340,807 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 675,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,805,000 after purchasing an additional 211,889 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at $5,510,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,476,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,745,000 after purchasing an additional 140,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1,028.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 85,331 shares in the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $38.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.45. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $34.22 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.54.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $346.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.80 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.55%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

