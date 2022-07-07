Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $17.42. 130,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,045. Horizon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $62.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,192,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,598,000 after purchasing an additional 43,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,218,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,421,000 after purchasing an additional 39,354 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,014,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,611,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,394,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,345,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

