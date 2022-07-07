Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Announces $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

Hormel Foods has raised its dividend by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 56 years. Hormel Foods has a payout ratio of 51.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hormel Foods to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.2%.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $48.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.28. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.12.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $49,747.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,064.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,702.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,070 shares of company stock worth $372,727. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,636,000 after purchasing an additional 547,495 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after buying an additional 1,016,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,640,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,058,000 after buying an additional 54,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 5.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 945,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,712,000 after buying an additional 52,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HRL. Argus upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.83.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

