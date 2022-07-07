HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,024,949 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,209,271 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in HP were worth $218,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in HP by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in HP by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 875,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,986,000 after acquiring an additional 23,070 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in HP by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 13,588 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in HP by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 291,402 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after acquiring an additional 11,589 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.92.

HPQ stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.62. 162,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,693,732. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.99%.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,844,410. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

