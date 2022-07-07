HSBC Downgrades Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) to Hold

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:FLMNF opened at $54.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.44. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $48.96 and a 52-week high of $54.04.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

