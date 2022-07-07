HSBC Downgrades Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) to Hold

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:FLMNF opened at $54.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.44. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $48.96 and a 52-week high of $54.04.
Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FLMNF)
- 3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E’s
- The Sell-Off In Kornit Digital May Set Up A 2nd Half Opportunity
- Capri Holdings Stock Looks Attractive For a Premium Retailer
- Phreesia Stock is a Healthcare IT Play
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.