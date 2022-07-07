HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Down 4.4%

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $305.85 and last traded at $306.14. 3,205 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 556,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $320.11.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.40.

Get HubSpot alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.66 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $333.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.77.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total value of $2,276,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 695,751 shares in the company, valued at $243,721,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,012,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,074 shares of company stock worth $5,315,182. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.